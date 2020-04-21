Palghar Mob Lynching: Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad Threatens to Launch Massive Agitation if Strong Action Not Taken Against Culprits

Lynching (Photo Credits: IANS/ Representational Image)

Prayagraj, April 21: The Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad (ABAP), the apex body of saints and seers, has threatened to launch a massive agitation if strong action is not taken against those responsible in the Palghar incident where two sadhus and their driver were lynched by a mob on Thursday night (April 16).

"Lakhs of Naga sadhus and members of various akharas will march to Maharashtra after lockdown is lifted if all the guilty are not punished. The Maharashtra government should terminate all the police officers who failed to protect the saints," Mahant Giri said. Palghar Mob Lynching: Amit Shah Speaks to Uddhav Thackeray, Seeks Report From Maharashtra Government Over Brutal Incident.

ABAP president Mahant Narendra Giri said there is 'Ravan raj' in Maharashtra where sadhus are being lynched in presence of the police. He demanded termination and arrest of the cops.

He further said that the entire area where the incident took place should be sealed and the culprits arrested. The akhara parishad will prepare strategy for the agitation in Haridwar after the lockdown is lifted.

Juna akhara chief patron Mahant Hari Giri also condemned the brutal killing of saints of his akhara. "There are no words to condemn the killings. The video clearly shows that police failed to protect innocent seers."

The heads of other akharas also condemned the mob lynching of seers.

On the night of April 16, two seers -- Maharaj Kalpavriksha Giri (70), and Maharaj Sushil Giri (35), and their driver Nilesh Telgade (30), were dragged out of their car near a village in Palghar district and beaten to death by a mob that suspected them to be thieves.

The incident has led to national outrage and Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray has promised strict action in the matter.