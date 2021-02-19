Fuel prices in India have crossed Rs 100 per litre in some cities in India. A lot of factors constitute the price hike besides rising crude oil rates globally. Increased excise duty by the central government and higher VAT by states add to the end cost of petrol and diesel across the countries, thereby, pinching the common man.

Petrol price is above Rs 100 in some cities of Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh. However, if you wonder where you can find the least expensive petrol in India, we've got you covered. Here's a list of five cities in India where petrol is the least expensive. Petrol & Diesel Rates Today: Price of Petrol at Rs 100.25 Per Litre at Anuppur of Madhya Pradesh, Diesel Above Rs 90 per litre in Rajasthan's Sri Ganganagar; Check Rates in Other Cities.

Andaman and Nicobar Island, Port Blair: Rs 75.85 per litre

Meghalaya, East Garo hills: Rs 85.97 per litre

Chandigarh: Rs 86.49 per litre

Assam, Bongaigaon: Rs 86.91 per litre

Arunachal Pradesh, Itanagar: Rs 83.50 per litre

A significant reason for a drastic change in petrol prices is marked by the State and Central Government's VAT charges and Excise duty. The lowest VAT charges on petrol can be noticed in Andaman and Nicobar that is 6%. In Meghalaya, it is 20%, in Chandigarh, it is 19%, Bongaigaon is 32% and in Arunachal Pradesh it's 31%.

