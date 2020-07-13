Thiruvananthapuram, July 13: In response to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President Jagat Prakash Nadda, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday said that some people are spreading lies regarding Kerala's novel coronavirus related activities. He said that the fatality rate in the state is 0.39 percent is better than in other states. Pinarayi Vijayan Government Messed Up COVID-19 Crisis, Tried to Suppress Actual Figures, Says BJP President JP Nadda.

"Some people are spreading lies regarding Kerala's COVID-19 related activities. Another allegation is that Kerala is not doing enough tests. Test Positivity Rate is 2.27% in Kerala which is better than that of the country," Vijayan said. Kerala Government Extends Coronavirus Safety Rules Till July 2021 to Contain Spread of COVID-19 in The State.

ANI Tweet:

Some people are spreading lies regarding Kerala's #COVID19 related activities. Another allegation is that Kerala is not doing enough tests. Test Positivity Rate is 2.27% in Kerala which is better than that of the country: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan https://t.co/THfgAZHy9E — ANI (@ANI) July 13, 2020

He said that 449 new COVID-19 cases and two deaths have been reported today in the state. "Fatality rate in Kerala is 0.39% which is better than that in other states," the chief minister said.

On Sunday, BJP chief JP Nadda said that Pinarayi Vijayan government messed the COVID-19 crisis and alleged that they are suppressing actual figures.

"Pinarayi Government has messed up the COVID-19 crisis. They tried to suppress actual figures, even Indian Medical Association (IMA) and doctors came out saying that we should increase testing but the state government's attitude was always negative," Nadda said.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 13, 2020 07:01 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).