PM Modi, In Response to Afghanistan's Ashraf Ghani, Likens COVID-19 Battle to Joint Fight Against Terrorism

PM Narendra Modi and Afghan President Ghani | File Image | (Photo Credits: PIB).

New Delhi, April 20: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi responded to Afghan President Ashraf Ghani's tweet expressing gratitude for the supply of hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Modi, in his response to Ghani on social media, likened the coronavirus crisis with terrorism, adding that it similarly elicits a joint response. India Hands Over Supply of Hydroxychloroquine, Paracetamol Tablets to Afghanistan.

Modi further stated that Kabul and New Delhi share special relations, and it is imperative upon them to aid each other amidst the crisis. The relationship is forged by the shared cultural heritage, history and geography, the Indian PM said on Twitter.

"India and Afghanistan share a special friendship, based on ties of history, geography, and culture. For long, we have fought jointly against the scourge of terrorism. We will similarly combat COVID-19 together, with solidarity & shared resolve," Modi said.

See PM Modi's Response to Ashraf Ghani's Tweet

Earlier today, Ghani in his statement on social media thanked Modi for dispatching 500,000 tablets of HCQ, along with 100 tablets of paracetamol to Afghanistan to bolster their fight against coronavirus. Both the drugs are essential in the symptomatic treatment of COVID-19, as a targeted vaccine or medical cure is yet to be found.

Ghani also thanked the Indian government for sending the first consignment out of the pledged 75,000 metric tons of wheat to the war-ravaged nation. The incumbent Afghan government, which is battling insurgency from all corners, considers India as one of its strongest ally in the region.

Afghanistan and India are both facing the onslaught of COVID-19, with the latter recording over 17,000 cases and more than 540 deaths so far. The tally in Afghanistan is 1,026, including 33 deaths.