PM Narendra Modi Address to Nation on Coronavirus Live Streaming: Watch Prime Minister Speaking on COVID-19 Outbreak in India

New Delhi, March 19: Amid the rising number of coronavirus cases in India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation at 8 pm today. According to a statement issued by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), Narendra Modi will talk about issues relating to coronavirus, officially known as COVID-19, and the efforts to combat it. Doordarshan Network will live stream PM Modi's address to the nation on all its channels. The YouTube channel of Press Information Bureau (PIB) will also host live streaming of PM Modi's address. Scroll down to watch PM Narendra Modi's address to the nation on the coronavirus outbreak below. Coronavirus Outbreak Live News Updates.

Prior to his address, PM Modi on Wednesday chaired a high-level meeting to review the ongoing efforts to contain the coronavirus outbreak. India has reported 169 cases of coronavirus so far, including three deaths. During the meeting, PM Modi pitched for a coordinated effort to plan a strategy against the coronavirus outbreak. The Prime Minister also expressed gratitude to all those at the forefront of combating COVID-19. Earlier, PM Modi held a meeting with leaders of the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) member nations.

Congress lawmaker Rahul Gandhi has been attacking the Modi government, alleging lack of seriousness over the coronavirus outbreak. On Wednesday, he said quick and aggressive action was required to tackle coronavirus, warning India will pay "extremely heavy price" for the Centre's inability to act decisively. Last month, the Congress leader had made a similar statement when he said: "coronavirus was an extremely serious threat to the people and the economy."