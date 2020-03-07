PM Narendra Modi Gets Emotional After PMBJP Scheme Beneficiary Bursts Into Tears Narrating Her Story (Watch Video)

PM Modi gets emotional while interacting with beneficiaries of PMBJP (Photo Credits: ANI)

New Delhi, March 7: Prime Minister Narendra Modi got emotional during his interaction with a beneficiary of Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadi Pariyojana on Saturday. Speaking to PM Narendra Modi through video conferencing, Deepa Shah, a beneficiary of Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadi Pariyojana, broke down. Seeing the woman crying, PM Modi got emotional with tears in his eyes. Coronavirus Big Challenge, Have to Tackle Situation Together: PM Modi.

"I was paralysed. I was unable to speak. Medicines and treatment were costly. Thanks to you, I started getting generic medicines at cheaper rates from the Janaushadhi Kendras. I used to spend Rs 5000 for medicines but now I get those medicines at Rs 1500," Deepa Shah said during the interaction. "I have not seen God. But I see you as a reflection of God," the woman said in a sobbing voice. The Prime Minister was visibly emotional on hearing her story. PM Modi to Travel to Bangladesh on March 17.

#WATCH Prime Minister Narendra Modi gets emotional after Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadi Pariyojana beneficiary Deepa Shah breaks down during interaction with PM. pic.twitter.com/Ihs2kRvkaI — ANI (@ANI) March 7, 2020

The Modi government celebrates March 7, 2019, as "Jan Aushadhi Diwas" across India, for creating awareness and providing impetus on the use of generic medicines. Janaushadhi Kendras is considered the biggest retail pharma chain in the world with around 6,200 outlets in 700 districts. This scheme provides a good source of self-employment with sustainable and regular earnings.