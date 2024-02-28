Kochi, February 28: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday virtually launched India’s first indigenously-developed and built hydrogen fuel cell ferry, in Kochi, Kerala. The Prime Minister joined the ceremony in virtual mode from Thoothukudi in Tamil Nadu. In line with the Centre’s green vision, Cochin Shipyard took up the ambitious project to design, develop and construct India’s first fully-indigenous hydrogen fuel cell catamaran. National Science Day 2024: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Greets People on Special Day, Says ‘Government Working To Boost Research and Innovation Among Youth’

The inland waterway vessel built under the Harit Nauka initiative, is a pilot project to demonstrate the technology for the maritime sector. The adoption of green hydrogen as a maritime fuel is at the forefront of India's commitment to a sustainable future that aims for 'net zero' emissions by 2070 in order to limit global warming.

Hydrogen-Powered Boat To Be Launched by PM Modi

➡️ India's first indigenous green hydrogen fuel cell inland waterway vessel under Harit Nauka initiative, inaugurated by Prime Minister @narendramodi ➡️ It underscores a pioneering step for embracing clean energy solutions and aligning with the nation's net-zero commitments pic.twitter.com/nud3oBlFyy — PIB India (@PIB_India) February 28, 2024

The fuel cell-powered vessel has zero emission, zero noise and is energy-efficient.