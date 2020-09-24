New Delhi, September 24: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday responded to a tweet by his Sri Lankan counterpart Mahinda Rajapaksa over the bilateral summit and said he is looking forward to enhance the ties between the two nations. Taking to Twitter, the Prime Minister said both the countries should explore ways to boost ties in the post-COVID era. "Thank you, @PresRajapaksa! I too look forward to jointly reviewing our bilateral relationship comprehensively. We must explore ways to further enhance our cooperation in the post-COVID era", Modi tweeted.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Sri Lankan PM Mahinda Rajapaksa will hold a virtual bilateral summit on September 26.

Here's the tweet by PM Narendra Modi:

Thank you, @PresRajapaksa! I too look forward to jointly reviewing our bilateral relationship comprehensively. We must explore ways to further enhance our cooperation in the post-COVID era. https://t.co/GshcGvma8q — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 24, 2020

On Thursday, Rajapaksa had tweeted saying he is looking forward to interacting with PM Modi during the virtual summit. "Looking forward to interacting with PM @narendramodi at the virtual summit scheduled for 26th September. We expect to review the multifaceted bilateral relationship between our nations, ranging from politics, economics, defense, tourism and other areas of mutual interest", he tweeted.

During the summit, Modi and Rajapaksa are expected to deliberate on a host of issues like ways to further deepen anti-terror cooperation, boost overall defence and trade ties as well as implementation of India's development projects in Sri Lanka.

In August, Rajapaksa was sworn in as Sri Lankan prime minister for a fresh term. His his party, Sri Lanka People's Front, had bagged a two-thirds majority in the Sri Lankan parliamentary polls. This is the first virtual summit level interaction by Rajapaksa with a foreign leader since assuming premiership last month.

