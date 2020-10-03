Manali, October 3: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday opted for traditional Himachali caps during his speeches after inaugurating the Atal Tunnel here at Rohtang. PM Modi sported a grey coloured cap, with a maroon front that had a traditional Himachali print while he delivered an elaborate speech after inaugurating the tunnel.

He finished off the look with a pale yellow coloured full-sleeve chequered kurta that had maroon designer imprints. However, keeping in view of the current situation created by COVID-19, he added a scarf, like a mask in maroon colour. Atal Tunnel: Here's All You Need to Know About the World's Longest Highway Tunnel to be Inaugurated by PM Narendra Modi on October 3 Amid COVID-19 Pandemic.

Shortly afterwards PM Modi addressed a public rally at Lahaul, as he donned the traditional cap, which is commonly worn by people around the area at auspicious occasions.

Modi was sported in a maroon suede cap, adorned with yellow round flowers, which were stitched across the top corner of the cap. The headgear was adorned with a white flower on the top. He completed the look with a matching yellow scarf, which is in sync with colour of the flowers decorated in the cap.

Post the inaugration, PM Modi said the Atal Tunnel will act as a lifeline not just for a big part of Himachal Pradesh but also for Ladakh. The Atal Tunnel, at 9.02 km is the longest highway tunnel in the world and connects Manali to Lahaul-Spiti Valley in Rohtang.

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Minister of State (MoS) Anurag Thakur, Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat and Army Chief General MM Naravane were also present at the ceremony, which was held shortly after 10 am. Atal Tunnel Part of Centre's Commitment to Make Development Reach Every Corner of Country, Says PM Narendra Modi.

The tunnel will ensure movement throughout the year. Earlier, the Valley was cut off for about six months each year owing to heavy snowfall. The tunnel reduces the road distance by 46 kilometres between Manali and Leh and the time by about four to five hours.