PM Narendra Modi's 2nd Address to Nation on Coronavirus, Live Streaming on DD News: Watch Prime Minister Speaking on COVID-19 Outbreak

File image of PM Narendra Modi (Photo Credits: ANI)

New Delhi, March 24: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to make his second direct address to the nation over the coronavirus outbreak. The address, to be streamed live on state broadcaster DD News and other news channels at 8 pm (IST) today, comes five days after he had spoken to the nation seeking the imposition of janata curfew. Catch all the live news updates related to coronavirus outbreak in India and other parts of the world.

On his Twitter handle earlier today, PM Modi announced that his address is aimed at disseminating information related to the key aspects in the battle against coronavirus. "Will address the nation at 8 PM today, 24th March 2020, on vital aspects relating to the menace of COVID-19," he informed the country via his social media account.

See PM Modi's Tweet

वैश्विक महामारी कोरोना वायरस के बढ़ते प्रकोप के संबंध में कुछ महत्वपूर्ण बातें देशवासियों के साथ साझा करूंगा। आज, 24 मार्च रात 8 बजे देश को संबोधित करूंगा। Will address the nation at 8 PM today, 24th March 2020, on vital aspects relating to the menace of COVID-19. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 24, 2020

Watch Live Streaming of PM Modi's Address on DD News

The number of coronavirus cases in India crossed the 500-mark on Tuesday, drawing fears that the country could end up slipping into the "stage 3" of the pandemic. The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has so far maintained that the disease is in "stage 2" in India -- where the cases of infection are either of those with recent travel history or persons who met them. If the disease advances to the next stage, then coronavirus will turn into a community outbreak -- as being witnessed in Italy, Iran, China and the United States.

The central government has asked all states to impose prohibitory measures to maximise social distancing. A total of 32 states/UTs have either imposed lockdown or announced curfews to ensure people remain indoors. Essential goods and services, however, remain exempted. The restrictions will continue till at least March 31, and any subsequent relaxations would depend on the number of new coronavirus cases being recorded.