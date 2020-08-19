New Delhi, August 19: There has been a decline in the medical condition of Former President Pranab Mukherjee, according to the Army Research and Referral Hospital in the national capital on Wednesday. Pranab Mukherjee's health declined after he developed features of lung infection, the hospital informed. The Former President of India continues to be on ventilatory support and is currently being managed by a team of specialists.

Earlier in the day, his son Abhijit took to Twitter to inform about his father's health and mentioned that positive signs of improvement have been noticed. He further mentioned that Pranab Mukherjee's vital parameters continue to remain under control and manageable. He further appealed to the people to continue to pray for his father's recovery. Pranab Mukherjee Health Update: Former President Stable Now, Positive Signs of Improvement Noticed, Says Son Abhijit Mukherjee.

Health Update of Pranab Mukherjee:

There has been a decline in the medical condition of Former President Pranab Mukherjee as he has developed features of lung infection. He continues to be on ventilatory support & is currently being managed by a team of specialists: Army Research&Referral Hospital,Delhi (file pic) pic.twitter.com/ZVYVj3kLF6 — ANI (@ANI) August 19, 2020

Last week, there were rumours doing the rounds on social media that Pranab Mukherjee died. His son Abhijit was quick to point out that the news doing the rounds on social media is fake and his father is alive.

