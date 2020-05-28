Puducherry Hikes VAT on Petrol and Diesel, Revised Fuel Prices to Come into Effect from Friday

Indian Oil fuel station. | Representative Image. (Photo Credit: IANS)

Puducherry, May 28: Petrol and diesel will cost more in Puducherry from Friday after the Union Territory government hiked the fuel prices. Value-Added Tax (VAT) on Petrol has been revised to 28 percent in Puducherry and Karaikal regions. Similarly, in Mahe and Yanam regions, VAT on petrol has been hiked to 23.90 percent and 25.70 percent respectively.

The VAT on diesel in Puducherry and Karaikal regions has been increased to 21.80 percent. Diesel in Mahe and Yanam region will carry 18.15 percent and 20 percent VAT respectively. Petrol, Diesel Prices Hiked in Delhi as Kejriwal Government Increases VAT; Petrol Rate Increased by Rs 1.67 Per Litre, Diesel Rate by Rs 7.10 Per Litre.

ANI Tweet:

VAT on Petrol and Diesel revised by Govt of Puducherry. New prices to come into effect from tomorrow (May 29). pic.twitter.com/jyYwzJTwUy — ANI (@ANI) May 28, 2020

The new prices will come into effect from Friday, May 29. The rate of tax will be valid for a period of three months. The increase in auto fuel prices comes at a time when the country in under the fourth phase of nationwide lockdown, to curb the spread of novel coronavirus.

Delhi, Punjab, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Odisha and other states have also hiked VAT on fuel prices. This step has been taken by the state government to generate revenue. Due to the COVID-19 outbreak and lockdown, most of the economic activities have come to a standstill.