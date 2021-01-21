Pune, January 21: Despite the coronavirus pandemic, the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (Mhada), saw a good response in terms of registration for the eligibility to be part of the draw for the allotment of 5,647 Mhada houses in the Pune division.

Mhada received 53,000 applications for the 5,647 houses so far. This is the fifth lottery allotment of Mhada. The houses are being provided at an affordable rate and therefore there has been a rise in demand. The draw is on January 22, 2021. MHADA Pune Lottery 2020 Online Registration Process for 5,647 Houses Launched by Ajit Pawar.

Here's how you can check the lottery results:

Applicants need to login to www.lottery.mhada.gov.in

On the homepage, search for the option “Lottery Result” and click on that.

Click on view option. As per your scheme code and considering your category.

The result will appear in a PDF file that will contain the name of the winner and the allotted flat number.

Officials quoted in the Hindustan Times report said that the administration has not appointed any middleman. It is a transparent process to allot houses to people at affordable rates.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 21, 2021 10:47 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).