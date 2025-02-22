Pune, February 22: In a shocking incident in Maharashtra, a man allegedly attacked and beheaded his girlfriend with a sickle in Pune. Police officials said that the accused, a resident of Ambegaon, beheaded his girlfriend following a heated argument. After killing the woman, the accused went to the police station and surrendered himself. The alleged incident occurred on February 19, at around 7.30 P,M near a hill at Panchmukhi Mahadev Temple area of Rahuri taluka in Ahilyanagar district.

According to a report in Pune Mirror, the accused has been identified as Sakharam Dhondiba Walkoli (53), a resident of Nirgudsar taluka in Ambegaon. During the preliminary investigation, cops found that the deceased woman, Sonali Raju Jadhav (28), a resident of Pokhari in Ambegaon taluka, was in an extramarital relationship with Walkoli. The couple were living together for some time. Pune Shocker: Man Shot Dead Over Dispute During Birthday Celebration in Pimpri Chinchwad.

A few days ago, Sonali left Sakharam and went to her husband. Later, she called Sakharam and told him that she wanted to come back to him. It is learned that Sonali asked for some money from Sakharam and even threatened to file a police case against him if he did not take care of her. The accused got annoyed with her behaviour.

On the day of the incident, the two met at Nagar bus station and went to a hill near the Panchmukhi Mahadev Temple in the Vambori area of Rahuri taluka. While they were talking there, an argument broke out. The argument escalated to the point that Sakharam beat Sonali with a wooden stick and also hit her with a stone. Pune Shocker: Woman Strangles 2 Sleeping Kids to Death Before Assaulting Husband With Sharp Weapon Over Marital Dispute in Daund, Arrested.

Following this, he assaulted Sonali with a crowbar and severed her head using a sickle. Later, he went to the police station and confessed his crime. Cops immediately reached the spot and sent the severed head and the torso of the deceased woman to the Ahilyanagar district hospital for post-mortem. The police also registered a case of murder against the accused and seized the blood-stained sickle from him.

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

