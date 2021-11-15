Chandigarh, November 15: In a shocking incident, a man and his wife allegedly died by suicide at their rented accommodation in Bhagwant Vihar at Meharban village of Ludhiana on Saturday. The incident came to light, when the deceased woman's sister discovered the couple's bodies on Sunday. According to reports, the duo had an argument following which they took this extreme step. The couple was married five months back in June. The police are proceeding under Section 174 of the CrPC in this matter.

According to a report by the Hindustan Times, the man, 30-year-old labourer, was a habitual drinker which led to spat between him and his 28-year-old wife. Police suspect that after a argument between the duo, the woman first hang herself following which her husband also ended his life. On Sunday, when the couple did not answer phone, the woman's sister went to their house and spotted their dead bodies.Delhi Shocker: Man Allegedly Murders Wife, Dies by Suicide.

“Neighbours say the labourer was a habitual drinker, which led to frequent quarrels between the couple. It is suspected that the woman hung herself after a spat, and seeing her lifeless body, the labourer lay her on the floor and hung himself,” ACP Davinder Chaudhary was quoted as saying by the HT. Hyderabad: 26-Year-Old Woman Ends Life After Argument With Husband; Case Registered.

A similar incident was reported from Rajasthan a few days ago. A man reportedly ended his life by hanging self from an electricity tower. The deceased reportedly had an argument with is wife and in-laws’ in Barmer rural police station area.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 15, 2021 06:08 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).