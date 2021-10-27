Chandigarh, October 27: In a shocking incident, a worker of a hosiery factory in Ludhiana's Sundar Nagar allegedly stole Rs 26 lakh from the factory and fled on Monday morning. The accused, identified as Rajesh Prajapati, was reportedly working in the factory as a peon since last seven years. Report informs that the factory owner had kept the money in a bag and locked it in an almirah and the accused allegedly stole the bag. The incident was reportedly captured in the CCTV. A case has been filed against Prajapati under section 381 of the IPC. Punjab: Man Arrested on Charges of Theft, 50 Stolen Phones Recovered from His Possession.

According to a report by the Times of India, the factory owner, identified as Amit Khurana, said that he had received a payment and kept the cash, cheque books and other documents in the bag which he kept in an almirah on Sunday. However, the bag went missing on Monday. On checking the CCTV, he spotted the accused fleeing with the bag and altered the police about the same. During probe, the police Prajapati's location has reportedly been traced to Bihar. Punjab Shocker: Police Constable Arrested in Mohali for Stealing Rs 1.5 Lakh from Man Who gave Him Lift.

The owner reportedly did not get the police verification done of any of his employees, including the accused. "The hosiery factory has around 150 employees and none is police verified. Action will be taken against its owner too,” Davinder Singh, SHO, Daresi Police Station was quoted as saying by the TOI. Meanwhile, the police reportedly informed that teams have been formed to arrest Prajapati, whose location has been traced to Bihar.

