Bhubaneswar, Dec 21: An adult elephant was killed after it was run over by Puri-Surat Express train between Hatibari and Maneswar Railway stations under Sambalpur division late last night, said East Coast Railway (ECoR) on Monday.

Six wheels of the train engine derailed following the accident. However, passengers on-board and the loco pilots were safe, said ECoR. It said the Puri-Surat Express hit the tusker at Bhabanipali village at around 2 a.m.

The train departure from Hatibari at 1.55 a.m. with a speed of 50 kmph as elephant caution was already imposed. Despite that the elephant entangled with engine, said the ECoR.

Following the incident, Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) of Sambalpur Pradip Kumar and senior officers rushed to the spot.

Besides, a team of forest officials led by DFO Sanjit Kumar reached the spot to inquire into the incident.

