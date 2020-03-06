Rabindra Bharati Basanta Utsav 2020 Celebrations: Students Write Bengali Slangs Making Fun of Tagore's Song With Gulal, View Pics

Students Write slangs making fun of Tagore's song (Photo Credits: Facebook)

Kolkata, March 5: On Thursday, students of Rabindra Bharati University, BT Road campus celebrated Basanta Utsav (Holi) in their campus. Few images of their celebrations have gone viral on social media. Objectionable words, like commonly used Bengali slangs, were written on the back of the students wearing sarees. Men too had written abusive words with gulal on their chest. Reportedly, the students made fun of Rabindra Nath Tagore's song.

When the Vice-Chancellor was asked about the incident, he said that several students from outsiders come to attend the Holi event and therefore it is very difficult to find out who has committed the crime. Holi 2020 Dates and How to Watch Barsana, Mathura & Vrindavan Celebration Live Online: Free Streaming of Brij Holi from Uttar Pradesh.

Here are the objectionable photos from Basanta Utsav:

These pictures are being widely circulated on social media. The incident was hugely criticized on social media and people questioned how could these students stoop so low.

