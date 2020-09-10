Ambala, September 10: The first five Rafale fighter jets that arrived on July 29 were formally inducted as part of the 17 Squadron, nicknamed Golden Arrows, at Ambala Air Force Station on Thursday. Speaking at the event, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said, "Rafale induction is a big and stern message for the entire world, especially to those eyeing our sovereignty" amid rising India-China tensions.

The Defence Minister said that this induction is important considering the kind of atmosphere at our borders or should I say the kind of atmosphere created at our borders. The induction of Rafale into IAF also represents the strong ties between India and France. The strategic ties between our two countries have also strengthened," said India's Raksha Mantri. Rafale Fighter Jets Formally Inducted Into 17 Squadron Golden Arrows of IAF at Air Force Station in Ambala; Watch Stunning Videos And Photos.

He further mentioned that national security is the priority of the government and the induction of the fighter jets will safeguard the Indian borders. "IAF plays a key role in deterrence and is capable of handling any situation", said Singh. Rafale Induction Ceremony Videos: Watch Stunning Aerial Show by 5 Rafale Fighter Jets, SU-30, Jaguar, Tejas, Sarang Helicopters And The Grand Water Cannon Salute at Air Force Station in Ambala.

Rafale induction is a big and stern message for the entire world, says Rajnath Singh:

Rafale induction is a big & stern message for the entire world, especially to those eyeing our sovereignty. This induction is important considering the kind of atmosphere at our borders or should I say the kind of atmosphere created at our borders: Defense Minister Rajnath Singh pic.twitter.com/tOhEYCRDux — ANI (@ANI) September 10, 2020

The ceremony at Ambala Air Force Station included a ceremonial unveiling of the Rafale aircraft, a traditional ‘Sarva Dharma Puja’, Air Display by Rafale and Tejas aircraft as well as by ‘Sarang Aerobatic Team’. It was followed by the traditional water cannon salute for the fighter jets.

Air Force Chief Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria at Rafale induction ceremony at Ambala said that the induction could not have happened at a more opportune time considering the security scenario today.

