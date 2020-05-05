Rahul Gandhi Congratulates Indian Photojournalists Dar Yasin, Mukhtar Khan And Channi Anand for Winning 2020 Pulitzer Prize For Kashmir Coverage

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi. (Photo Credits: IANS/File)

New Delhi, May 5: Indian National Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday congratulated three photojournalists from Jammu and Kashmir who won the Pulitzer Prize in feature photography. Dar Yasin, Mukhtar Khan and Channi Anand, who work from news agency Associated Press won the award for their coverage of Kashmir post-August 5, 2019, after the government revoked the special status and bifurcated state into two union territories. Dar Yasin, Mukhtar Khan & Channi Anand Win 2020 Pulitzer Prize in Feature Photography For Kashmir Coverage After Abrogation of Article 370.

"Congratulations to Indian photojournalists Dar Yasin, Mukhtar Khan and Channi Anand for winning a Pulitzer Prize for their powerful images of life in Jammu & Kashmir. You make us all proud,' Rahul Gandhi tweeted with hashtag #Pulitzer. Jailed Reuters Reporters Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo Receives Pulitzer Prize for Revealing Rohingya Muslims Crisis in Myanmar.

Congratulations to Indian photojournalists Dar Yasin, Mukhtar Khan and Channi Anand for winning a Pulitzer Prize for their powerful images of life in Jammu & Kashmir. You make us all proud. #Pulitzer https://t.co/A6Z4sOSyN4 — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) May 5, 2020

“It’s not the story of the people I am shooting, only, but it’s my story. It’s a great honour to be in the list of Pulitzer winners and to share my story with the world,” Yasin told AP. Anand said that the award left him speechless."I was shocked and could not believe it," he said

The Pulitzer ceremony, which was scheduled to happen on April 20, was postponed as the Pulitzer Board members were busy covering the COVID-19 pandemic. The Pulitzer Prizes in Journalism were first conferred in 1917 and are regarded as the field's most prestigious recognition in the United States.