Dar Yasin, Mukhtar Khan & Channi Anand Win 2020 Pulitzer Prize in Feature Photography For Kashmir Coverage After Abrogation of Article 370

Kashmir, May 5: Associated Press photographers Dar Yasin, Mukhtar Khan, and Channi Anand were awarded a Pulitzer Prize in Feature Photography for Kashmir. The Pulitzer Prizes in journalism and the arts were announced on Monday after being postponed by the coronavirus outbreak. According to a report on Kashmirwalla, Yasin and Khan are based in Srinagar, while Anand is based in the neighbouring Jammu district.

In 2019, the Narendra Modi government revoked Article 370 and Article 35A of Indian constitution amid lockdown, communication blockade and arrest of thousands of people including three former Chief Ministers, Dr Farooq Abdullah, Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti. Farooq Abdullah and Omar were released recently after over seven months of detention.

There were curfews and also shutdowns of the phone and the internet services after the abrogation of Article 370 and bifurcation of the erstwhile state into two Union Territories of Ladakh and Jammu and Kashmir.

The Indian photojournalists found ways to tell the world what was happening inside Kashmir. In the current situation, 2G services on postpaid mobile phones and broadband have been restored, while 4G services still remain suspended since August 5, 2019.

The initial Pulitzer ceremony, which was scheduled for April 20, was pushed to give Pulitzer Board members who were busy covering the pandemic more time to evaluate the finalists. The awards luncheon has been postponed as well. The Pulitzer Prizes in journalism were first awarded in 1917 and are considered the field's most prestigious honour in the US.