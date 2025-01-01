Bhopal, January 1: In an unfortunate incident in Madhya Pradesh, a prized horse named "Raja" allegedly died during serilisation in Jabalpur. The alleged incident occurred on Monday, December 30. After Raja's passing, the horse's owner blamed the doctors and claimed that they gave his horse an overdose of anaesthesia. However, the doctors have termed the allegations as baseless.

According to a report in the Free Press Journal, the incident came to light when the family created a ruckus in the hospital, resulting in the police being called. The police have launched a probe and are awaiting the postmortem reports to investigate further. It is reported that Prafulla Sonkar brought his prized horse "Raja" to a veterinary hospital on Saturday, December 28, after he noticed weakness. Jabalpur Shocker: Woman Stabs Husband’s Employee to Death Suspecting Her of Having Affair, Injures Another in Madhya Pradesh.

The doctors at the hospital advised Prafulla to get this horse sterilised. Post this, the date for the operation was fixed for Monday, December 30, after Prafulla agreed. Post this, an injection of tetanus was administered to the horse. On Monday, when Prafulla came with his horse for the operation, the doctors asked him to bring a 120 ml dose of anaesthesia.

As the operation began, Prafulla and his family members waited outside the operation theatre. The surgery went on for nearly 50 minutes; however, the horse did not regain consciousness after the surgery and unfortunately passed away. The horse's owner alleged that the surgery was completed in 15 minutes. He also claimed that a heavy dosage of anaesthesia was given to the horse when only 60 ml was required. Jabalpur Shocker: 10 Masked Men Armed With Sharp Weapons Kill 65-Year-Old Woman Over Land Dispute in Madhya Pradesh’s Ghunsaur Village, Probe Launched.

After the incident, Prafulla demanded compensation from the hospital as he had purchased the horse for nearly INR 2.5 lakhs. It is learned that the prized horse was brought from Ajmer in Rajasthan. He also said that the horse's death caused him financial strain and loss in business as he was using the animal for marriage processions. A case was registered at Kotwali police station after the horse owner and his family created a ruckus.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 01, 2025 02:48 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).