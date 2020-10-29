Jaipur, October 29: About 49.46 per cent voters cast their votes till 3 pm in the first phase of the municipal corporation elections in three Rajasthan cities on Thursday, an official said. Jaipur Heritage, Kota North and Jodhpur North municipal corporations are going to polls in the first phase amid tight security and special arrangements for COVID-19.

The remaining three municipal corporations in the cities will go to the polls in second phase on November 1. The counting of votes will be taken up on November 3. According to a spokesperson of the State Election Commission, the polling started at 7.30 am and will continue till 5.30 pm. Rajasthan Municipal Elections 2020: Voting Begins in Jaipur Heritage, Jodhpur North and Kota North Civic Bodies, Counting of Votes on November 3.

Till 3 pm, 53.31 per cent polling was recorded in Jodhpur North; 51.89 per cent in Kota North and 46.99 per cent in Jaipur Heritage municipal corporations, the official said. Over 16 lakh voters will decide the fate of 951 candidates in the first phase, the spokesperson said.

Polling is being held for 100 wards of Jaipur Heritage, 80 of Jodhpur North and 70 of Kota North, where 430, 296 and 225 candidates, respectively, are in the fray. In the first phase, 2,761 polling stations have been set up.