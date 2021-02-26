Rajkot, February 26: In a shocking incident, a man went to meet his former girlfriend, when his wife went to a wedding with their two children. According to a Times of India report, the man however went missing and his body was found from a well in Rajkot district.

On the night of February 20, when deceased Gautam and his ex-lover Anju were having their private moment, her brother woke up to a noise and switched on the light inside the house. Fearing that he will get caught, Gautam started running from there and when Anju’s brother saw his shadow, he too went behind him. Kolkata Shocker: 45-Year-Old Man Dies in Howrah After Wife Hits His Head With Fish Knife And Chops off Genitals Over Family Fight.

Since it was dark, Gautam didn't notice a well without any walls and fell in it. The next day his wife returned and started looking out for him. On not being able to find him, she approached the police, The cops found his bike lying abandoned on the outskirts of Gundasara village. They questioned his ex-girlfriend who admitted that he came to meet her on that night.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 26, 2021 10:20 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).