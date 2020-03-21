Ram Navami 2020 Celebrations Restricted in Ayodhya Due to Coronavirus Outbreak, Entry of Outsiders Banned

Security personnel in Ayodhya | File Image | (Photo Credits: PTI)

New Delhi, March 21: The Uttar Pradesh government on Saturday announced that Ram Navami celebrations in Ayodhya would be restricted in wake of the coronavirus outbreak. The decision comes in the backdrop of concerns raised over the number of pilgrims who would be attending the celebrations along the banks of river Sarayu. The administration announced that the entry of outsiders would be banned. Catch all the live updates related to coronavirus outbreak in India and other parts of the world.

The celebrations of Ram Navami - on April 2 - would involve only locals as the administration would be banning the entry of outsiders in Ayodhya district from today. The pilgrims arriving at the religious town would be turned away from the district borders. The measure is necessitated to prevent mass gatherings -- which could possibly lead to the transmission of coronavirus.

Uttar Pradesh has so far reported 24 active cases of coronavirus. Top politicians of the state, including Health Minister Jai Pratap Singh and MLAs Pankaj Singh, Dhirendra Singh and Tejpal Nagar, went into self-quarantine on Friday. Jai Pratap had attended a party last week where singer Kanika Kapoor, who tested positive for coronavirus yesterday, was present.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath ordered an FIR last night against Kapoor for not adhering to home quarantine norms after returning from London. The singer was blamed for putting the lives of others at risk by attending four parties after her return from London. Kapoor, in her defence, told reporters on phone that she was thoroughly screened at the airports and was found with no traits of viral load. She, however, later developed symptoms and got tested positive on Friday.

The nationwide toll of coronavirus cases surpassed the 270-mark on Saturday, by the time this report was published. The numbers were further feared to rise. The Government of India, along with the state governments, has appealed the country's populace to remain indoors as much as possible. "It’s not only important to be home but also remain in the town/ city where you are. Unnecessary travels will not help you or others. In these times, every small effort on our part will leave a big impact," Prime Minister Narendra Modi said.