Ramzan 2020: No Congregational Prayers, Including Tarawih, Allowed at Mosques in Karnataka During Coronavirus Lockdown

Bengaluru, April 16: The Karnataka government on Thursday banned congregational prayers at mosques, sehri or iftar feasts during the upcoming Ramzan month in view of the ongoing nationwide lockdown over the coronavirus outbreak. Karnataka's Minority Welfare, Waqf and Hajj department issued a circular, saying no public will be allowed to visit mosque for congregational prayers, including Friday's namaz and tarawih during Ramzan.

"No public shall be allowed to perform five times congregational prayers including Jumma and Taraweeh prayers in the Masajid," read the circular. Staff at the mosque which includes imam and muezzins will be allowed to perform namaz inside the premises. The government allowed announcements regarding end of sehri period and beginning of iftar, but prohibited feasts which are usually organised during Ramzan. Ramadan 2020 Date in India, Saudi Arabia: When is Moon Sighting For Ramzan? Know How Many Days Left Till Fasting Month Starts.

Order From Karnataka's Minority Welfare, Waqf and Hajj Department:

"No arrangements of Dawat-e-Sehri/Iftar shall be organised," the circular said. Eatery shops near mosques will also remain shut during the ongoing lockdown. The Imarat-e-Sharia of Karnataka has already urged Muslims to follow the lockdown while performing religious duties during the Ramzan. Earlier this week, Union Minister for Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi urged Muslims not to visit mosques during the month of Ramzan.

"Ramzan will begin from April 24. During Ramzan, many visit mosque and other religious places to offer prayers. Iftar ceremonies are organised. But the situation is not normal," Naqvi said in a video message. "Entire world, including Muslim countries, have banned large gatherings at religious places. During Ramzan, please don't go to mosques. Offer namaz and tarawih at your home. Avoid holding iftar parties at religious or public places," he added.

During Ramadan, Muslims wake up early morning for the pre-dawn Sehri meal and skip food and water during the day before breaking fast in the evening after sunset. The evening meals are known as Iftar. In India, Ramzan will start either from April 25 or April 26, depending on the moon-sighting.