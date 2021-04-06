New Delhi, April 6: A Sai Baba idol was dislodged from a temple in South Delhi’s Shahpur Jat area following which the locals filed a complaint with the police stating that their sentiments were hurt. The locals said that they were hurt after the Sai Baba idol was removed from the Purana Shiv Mandir in Shahpur Jat on March 25. According to a report by The Indian Express, a new Ganesh idol had replaced the Sai Baba idol, a spiritual leader revered by the Hindus, at the temple.

The report quotes the temple committee members saying that the idol was taken down because it was old. The incident came to light after a video surfaced which purportedly shows workers trying to dislodge the idol. A man was also seen directing the men to the idol and saying, “He was no God, he died in 1918, he was a Muslim…” Soon after the went was circulated on social media, devotees of Sai Baba filed a police complaint against the “dislodging” of his idol from a temple. Mathura: Lord Krishna Sculpture Goes 'Missing' From Banke Bihari Temple in Vrindavan.

The man has been identified as Padam Panwar, a temple committee member. Panwar was quoted in the report saying that the idol was taken down because it was old and it is a tradition in Hinduism to take down idols when they become old. "The temple is being reconstructed. Once the new half of the temple is ready, we will have a meeting and take a call on whether a new Sai Baba idol will be set up or not", Panwar was quoted by Indian Express.

DCP South, Atul Kumar Thakur said a few Sai Baba devotees from across the city filed a complaint stating that their sentiments have been hurt. The official said that the cops were investigating the video and were inquiring into the matter.

