Mumbai, August 4: Sashidhar Jagdishan will be the new chief executive officer of HDFC Bank Ltd, India’s largest private lender. Jagdishan will replace outgoing chief Aditya Puri who will step down in October after a 26-year stint at the bank.

The Reserve Bank of India approved Jagdishan’s candidature from a list of three potential chief executives suggested by the board of the private lender. Jagdishan was the bank's top choice among the three shortlisted candidates, with Kaizad Bharucha and Sunil Garg also in the running. HDFC Bank Net Profit Jumps by 20% at Rs 6,659 Crore in First Quarter of FY 2020-21.

Who is Sashidhar Jagdishan?

Sashidhar Jagdishan is currently Group Head and Change Agent of the bank. Jagdishan heads the functions of Finance, Human Resources, Legal & Secretarial, Administration, Infrastructure, Corporate Communications and Corporate Social Responsibility. He has been with the bank for nearly three decades.

He joined the bank in 1996 as a Manager in the Finance function. He became Business Head- Finance in 1999 and was appointed as Chief Financial Officer in the year 2008.

Jagdishan is a science major with a specialisation in physics. He is also a chartered accountant by profession and holds a Master's degree in economics of money, banking and finance. Over the last few months, HDFC Bank had seen a flurry of senior-level exits from the organisation.

