Mumbai, June 23: The Indian markets extended gains towards the end on Tuesday session. The rally was led by gains in HDFC Bank and L&T. The Sensex was up 519 points at 35,430. Nifty, on the other hand, ended the day at 10,471. In early trade, IT stocks Infosys, HCL Tech, TCS, and Tech Mahindra were the top laggards after US President Donald Trump suspended work visas including H1B and other US work visa till the end of this year. However. the stocks recovered their losses towards the end.

India reported 312 deaths and spike of 14,933 new coronavirus positive cases in the past 24 hrs. Positive cases in India increased to 4,40,215 including 1,78,014 active cases, 2,48,190 cured/discharged/migrated and 14,011 deaths.

Talking about the global markets, the US stock indices ended higher as investors focused on the potential for more government stimulus measures even as they worried about an increase in coronavirus cases in the US and other countries. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.59 percent, the S&P 500 gained 0.65 percent and the Nasdaq Composite added 1.11 percent. Coronavirus Case Count in India Jumps by 14,933 in Past 24 Hours to Reach 4.4 Lakh, Death Toll Crosses 14,000.

According to reports, Moody’s Investors Service on Monday projected the Indian economy to shrink 3.1 per cent in 2020 and said clashes with China on the border also suggest rising geopolitical risks in the Asian region where countries are particularly vulnerable to changes in geopolitical dynamics.

