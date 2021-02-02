Mumbai, February 2: The Indian stock markets opened a strong note on the back of positive cues from global markets and as Union Budget proposals enthuse investors. The Sensex touched 50,000 mark, up 1,460 points. Nifty, on the other hand, was at 14,721 on Tuesday at 10 am.

Indigo Paints will make its stock market debut today, having finalised the issue price at Rs 1,490 per share - the higher end of the price band of its public offer. What Got Expensive And Cheaper After Budget 2021-22? From Petrol, Diesel to Alcohol, Mobiles and Home Appliances, List of Commodities That Got Costlier And Cheaper.

The Indian equity benchmarks on Monday recorded their best performance on a Budget day in over two decades after the finance minister announced a slew of measures to revive the pandemic-hit economy.

Asian stock markets extended gains on Tuesday on increased optimism about stimulus packages and global economic recovery. The S&P 500 registered its biggest daily percentage gain since November 24 on Monday after a steep sell-off last week, and technology-related shares led the advance.

