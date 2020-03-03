Shahrukh Fired During Delhi Violence in Fate of Rage, Has No Criminal Background, Says Police

Delhi Police (Photo Credits: IANS)

New Delhi, March 3: Shahrukh, arrested for open-firing during the violence which broke out in North East Delhi last week, has no criminal background, said the police on Tuesday. Addressing the press following his arrest from Uttar Pradesh's Shamli, the officials said he is not a history-sheeter, and had fired during the clashes in a "fit of rage".

The investigators have launched a search operation to locate the pistol he had used for open-firing during the protests, said Ajit Kumar Singla, Additional Commissioner of Police. A case has been lodged against him under provisions of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) related to rioting and attempt to murder.

"We're trying to recover the pistol he used. Shahrukh said he fired during protests in a fit of rage. He has no criminal background but his father has a narcotics and fake currency case against him. Further investigation underway," Singla said.

"Shahrukh has been charged under section 307 (attempt to murder), 186, and 353 of IPC and Arms Act. Further sections will be added during the course of investigation if needed. We will try to get his maximum possible remand," the ACP further added.

The violence in Delhi claimed 46 lives and left over 300 injured. Hundreds of residential and commercial establishments were gutted down by the rioters in the clashes which lasted for nearly 48 hours. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who met Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier today, sought "strictest punishment" against those involved in the riots. The Delhi government has also announced a compensation of Rs 10 lakh to the kin of deceased.