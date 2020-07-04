Bhubaneshwar, July 4: Amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, the Odisha government on Saturday said it will not allow congregations of 'Bol Bom' devotees, also known kanwariyas, during the Odia month of Shravan. 'Bol Bom' devotees will not be allowed to collect water in groups from rivers and to offer prayers at Shiva temples across Odisha during the holy month, said Special Relief Commissioner Pradeep K Jena. Kanwariya Yatra or Bol Bom Yatra is performed every year in the month of Shravan. 495 New COVID-19 Cases in Odisha.

"No 'Bol Bom' devotees will be allowed to congregate, carry water from any water body or walk on public roads to pour on Shivalingas of temples in the month of Shravan. Any deviation will be strictly dealt with," Pradeep Jena was quoted as saying by local media. The 'Bol Bom' devotees usually start their journey on Saturday/Sunday/Monday by collecting water from one religious place and walk till next Monday morning and pour the collected water on a Shiva Linga, said Jena. Odisha CM Virtually Attends Jagannath Rath Yatra in Puri.

Odisha Govt Bans Kanwar Yatra Due to COVID-19:

Kaudia/Bol Bam devotees are not allowed to carry water from any religious place or any other sources and also not allowed to walk on any public road and pour water in any temple during the Odia month of Shravan (July/August), 2020: Government of Odisha #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/6ZVjFT1dsG — ANI (@ANI) July 4, 2020

Notably, the state government has ordered that all religious places or places of worship will continue to remain closed for the public and all social, political and religious functions and congregations are prohibited till July 31. Five more people died of COVID-19 in Odisha, taking the death toll to 34 on Saturday, while the total number of cases reached 8,601 with the detection of 495 fresh infections.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 04, 2020 04:02 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).