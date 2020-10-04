New Delhi, October 4: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday paid tribute to revolutionary freedom fighter Shyamji Krishna Varma on his birth anniversary today. Taking to Twitter, the Prime Minister shared a photo of him with the iconic freedom fighter and said he devoted himself towards India's freedom and inspired many nationalists. The Prime Minister also shared a link of a website that talks about Varma's life and his contribution during the freedom struggle of India that will continue to inspire the present and future generations.

"Shyamji Krishna Varma was fearless and selfless. He devoted himself towards India’s freedom and inspired many nationalists. India bows to him on his Jayanti. We shall always work hard to realise his vision for our nation. Visit this site to know about him. https://krantiteerth.org", the Prime Minister tweeted. Kesavananda Bharati Dies at 79: PM Narendra Modi Pays Tribute to Kerala Seer, Says 'He Will Continue to Inspire Generations'.

Varma was born on October 4, 1857 in Mandvi, a province in Kutch region of Gujarat. He was the son of Karsan Bhanushali, a laborer for Cotton Press Company and Gomatibai, his mother who died when Shyamaji was only eleven years old. Shyamji Krishna Varma was then raised by his grandmother.

Varma, who was born in 1857, had set up a revolutionary centre in 'India House' at London and propagated the cause of India''s independence through his writings in a publication journal called ''The Indian Sociologist''.

