New Delhi, March 8: Chief Justice of India (CJI), Sharad A Bobde, on Monday clarified over his purported comments made by him while hearing of a rape case last week. CJI Bobde said that his comments were "completely misreported". The CJI said that he did not ask rape accused to marry the girl. Last week, reports surfaced that during the hearing of a rape case, the CJI had asked the accused if he would marry the victim. The CJI said that the Supreme Court had always given the highest respect to womanhood. 'Will You Marry Her?' Supreme Court Asks Rape Accused Seeking Protection from Arrest.

"We have given highest respect to womanhood. We asked are you going to marry. We didn't order (him to) 'marry," reported Bar And Bench quoting CJO Bobde as saying. The CJI's statement was supported by Solicitor General Tushar Mehta. The Solicitor General said that the CJI was quoted out of context. The clarification was made before the start of a hearing of a petition filed by a 14-year-old girl rape survivor seeking termination of her pregnancy. Supreme Court Acquits Man of 20 Years Old Charges of Rape & Cheating, Says 'No Woman After Being Sexually Assaulted at Knifepoint Can Live in For 4 Years'.

On March 1, the top court heard the bail request of rape accused Mohit Subhash Chavan, a technician with the Maharashtra State Electric Production Company. Chavan faced charges under the POCSO act. While hearing Chavan's petition seeking protection from arrest, the CJI reportedly said, "If you want to marry, we can help you. If not, you lose your job and go to jail. You seduced the girl, raped her. We are not forcing you. Later you may say court forced you." He was later granted protection from the arrest for four weeks.

The CJI's remarks drew criticism from various sections of society. Many women activists even called for the CJI to quit. Over 5,000 people even signed a petition demanding that CJI Bobde should step down from the post for his alleged remarks in the case.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 08, 2021 02:18 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).