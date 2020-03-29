Suspected COVID-19 Patient From Faridabad Dies at Hospital in Gurugram; Samples Sent For Confirmation, Results Awaited

Coronavirus in India | Representational Image | (Photo Credit: PTI)

Gurugram, March 29: A suspected COVID-19 patient died in a hospital in Gurugram district of Haryana on Sunday, reported Times Now. The 30-year-old man was from Balabhgarh area of Faridabad. The body of the deceased has been sent to post-mortem. However, there is no official confirmation whether the man died due to coronavirus as doctors are waiting reports of his samples. Coronavirus Death Toll in India Rises to 29 as 45-Year-Old Man, Who Tested Positive For COVID-19, Dies in Buldhana; Eighth Casualty in Maharashtra.

According to the media house, the family of the patient has been asked to stay in quarantine as a precautionary measure to avoid the spread of COVID-19. If the sample tested positive for COVDI-19, it would be the first death in Haryana due to the deadly virus. 40-Year-Old Woman, Who Tested Positive For COVID-19, Dies in Mumbai.

Tweet by Times Now:

#Breaking | 30-year-old COVID-19 suspected patient dies in Gurugram. He is originally from Faridabad. Details by TIMES NOW's Priyank Tripathi. | #CoronaHarega pic.twitter.com/laztCTg48D — TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) March 29, 2020

In India, the number of coronavirus cases rose to 979 on Sunday. Till now, 29 people have also lost their lives due to COVID-19. The maximum number of cases were reported from Maharashtra. In this western state of the country, the deadly virus also claimed seven lives. In Kerala also, the numbed of COVID-19 patients crossed 150.