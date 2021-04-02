Chennai, April 2: The DMK candidates contesting in the April 6 Assembly polls in Tamil Nadu have been requesting Prime Minister Narendra Modi to campaign in their constituencies in favour of AIADMK-alliance candidates, to widen their winning margin. In an identical-worded tweet, while changing the name of the constituency, several DMK candidates have tweeted their request.

For instance, DMK candidate R.S. Rajakannappan tweeted: "Dear Prime Minister @narendramodi, please campaign in Muthukulathur. I am the DMK candidate here and it will help me in widening my winning margin. Thank you sir." Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2021: Election Commission Bans Bike Rallies Ahead of Poll Day.

The DMK and its allies won 38 out of 39 Lok Sabha seats in 2019 elections on the anti-Modi plank at a time the BJP swept the polls in other parts of the country. Similarly, the DMK and its allies in the campaign for the April 6 Tamil Nadu Assembly polls are continuing the anti-Modi electioneering.

