Cuddalore, July 31: A class 10 student died by suicide on Wednesday night in Tamil Nadu’s Cuddalore district. The boy took the extreme step after his father could not buy him a smartphone for online classes amid coronavirus lockdown. The 14-year-old boy was a student of at the Vallalar High School near the town of Panruti.

According to a report published in NDTV, the boy’s father Vijaykumar was believed to be a cashew farmer from Siruthondamadhevi village. In his complaint, Vijaykumar said that after being promoted to class 10, his son asked for a mobile phone for online classes. Maharashtra: Class 7 Boy Dies by Suicide in Nagpur After Losing in PUBG Game.

The farmer added that he told his son to get him a mobile phone after getting cash for his cashews, but his son got angry. Meanwhile, Cuddalore Police have filed a suspicious death case in the matter. However, police have refused to disclose any more information regarding the case.

The Tamil Nadu government on Thursday issued guidelines for online education for schools. The guidelines were based on the directions issued recently by the National Council of Educational Research and Training. As per the government, each online session may have 30-45 minutes of curricular delivery, and a teacher can take a maximum of 6 classes per day and 28 in a week.

