In the ongoing saga around the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, the International Cricket Council (ICC) board is likely to take a final call for the venue. The meeting for the same is proposed on Friday and the decision is expected to be communicated on the same day. As of today, the hosting rights for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 are with the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and the board is not ready to let go rights. India is also firm on its stand not to cross the border. Champions Trophy 2025 Schedule to Be Discussed in ICC Board Meeting on November 29 Amid Standoff Between India and Pakistan.

The schedule for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 announcement was on hold following the Indian government’s decision not to let the India national cricket team go to Pakistan for any cricket match. The Asian Cricket Council (ACC) had to come up with a hybrid model, which PCB denied. And now with less than three months remaining for the Champions Trophy 2025 to take place, the ICC has a big decision to make.

According to a report in ESPNcricinfo, the apex body of the game is considering three options at the moment. The three options mentioned are,

A hybrid model with Pakistan hosting the majority of matches but the games involving India are played outside of Pakistan.

The entire Champions Trophy is to be held outside Pakistan with the option of the PCB retaining hosting rights.

The entire event is played in Pakistan but without India. ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Likely to be Shifted From Pakistan Following Political Unrest, PCB Set to Agree For Hybrid Model: Report.

While Pakistan is not ready for two of the three options proposed, The ICC Champions Trophy 2025 without Team India would be a shocking decision. The report further stated that the option of playing the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 without India is a non-starter because of the negative financial impact it could have on the competition. Having said this, fans now have to wait for the final verdict which would be acceptable to all parties involved.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 29, 2024 12:31 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).