Jaipur, October 10: Bereaved family of the temple priest who was burnt alive in Rajasthan's Karauli district cremated his body on Saturday. The cremation took place after a high-stake political controversy, which necessitated the Ashok Gehlot-led government to assure the deceased's kin that all their demands would be accepted. Temple Priest's Murder: Family Earlier Refused to Perform Last Rites.

The priest, Babu Lal Vaishnav, was attacked and set on fire earlier this week over a land dispute. The gruesome crime was reported in Bukna village of Karauli. The deceased died of the burn injuries on Thursday. The family members had refused to cremate the body till their demands were addressed.

The Rajasthan government announced that it would give an ex-gratia compensation of Rs 10 lakh, a job to one of the family members and a house to the family under Indira Awas Scheme. The Chief Minister also assured that all the accused in the case would be arrested.

The murder of priest had drawn flak towards the government from the Opposition. BJP MP Kirodi Lal Meena, who joined a dharna earlier today outside the victim's family seeking justice for the deceased, asked whether Congress leader Rahul Gandhi would also pay them a visit.

BJP state unit president Satish Poonia said the brutal murder of the priest reflects a state of "lawlessness" in Rajasthan. "The setting ablaze of a temple priest simply shows the deteriorating law and order in the state. Criminals are least afraid of the police," he said.

