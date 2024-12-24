Mumbai, December 24: People living in Thane will face a 24-hour water cut from 12:00 PM on Thursday, December 26, to 12:00 PM on Friday, December 27. The water supply disruption comes as the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) is undertaking maintenance work on the Barvi gravity pipeline from Katai Naka to Mukund. Due to the maintenance work, areas such as Mumbra, Diva, Kalwa, Majivada-Manpada and Wagle Ward Committees in Thane will face the water cut.

According to reports, the water supply will be completely shut off for 24 hours in all parts of Diva, Mumbra (excluding parts of Ward Numbers 26 and 31) and areas under the Kalwa Ward Committee of the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC). Additionally, those living in Rupadevi Pada, Kisannagar No 2 in the Wagle Ward Committee, Kolshet Khalcha village under Nehru Nagar and Manpada Ward Committees will also be affected. Thane Shocker: 45-Year-Old Man Arrested for Murdering Village Woman.

The MIDC has advised residents to use water judiciously as the water supply will be at low pressure for 1 to 2 days after the restoration of normal water supply. The water supply department of TMC has also requested residents to cooperate with the civic body by using water sparingly during the disruption of water supply on December 26 and 27.

The water cut by MIDC comes nearly 10 days after the civic body's 15 per cent water supply reduction. The water supply reduction was announced in parts of Thane and Bhiwandi due to urgent repair work at the Pise pumping station.

