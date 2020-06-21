New Delhi, June 21: The Indian Army on Saturday tweeted a video remembering the contribution of the Bihar Regiment soldiers during the Kargil War of 1999. The Indian Army’s Northern Command shared the video saluting the courage and bravery of soldiers of the regiment. The Army said the troops of this regiment are not bats but are “batman” and they are born to fight. Colonel B Santosh Babu, Hero of Galwan, Now Among 'Ex-NDA Brave Hearts'.

The Northern Command in the tweet said, “The Saga of #DhruvaWarriors and The Lions of #BiharRegiment. Born to fight. They are not the bats. They are the Batman. After every #Monday, there will be a #Tuesday. Bajrang Bali Ki Jai.” Major Akhil gave narration to the video. He said, "It was the same month, 21 years ago. Bihar regiment gave a bloody nose to the Kargil intruders. They were on heights too and were they prepared. They went with guts and came back with glory."

In the 1 minute 47 second-clip, the regiment was lauded for its participation in 1857 mutiny against East India Company and the wars which India fought after Independence – 1948, 1965, 1971 and 1999. India-China Face-Off in Ladakh: Parents of Colonel Santosh Babu in Deep Shock After Son Martyred in Galwan Valley, Say 'At First, We Didn't Believe it'.

Video Shared by Indian Army's Northern Command:

The Army also paid tribute to Santosh Babu, who attained martyrdom in the violent clash with Chinese soldiers in eastern Ladakh this week. Col Babu was the commanding officer of 16 Bihar Regiment. He along with 19 other soldiers were killed in action during the violent faceoff with soldiers of People’s Liberation Army (PLA) in Ladakh’s Galwan Valley on June 15.

