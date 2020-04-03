Tripura CM Biplab Deb Seeks Ideas From Public to Offset Coronavirus' Crippling Effect on Economy

Tripura CM Biplab Deb (Photo Credit: PTI)

Agartala, April 3: Amid the rapid spread of coronavirus in the country, killing 56 people till now, Tripura’s Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb has asked the people to suggest measures which would help the government to combat the deadly virus. In his video address, Deb asked for suggestions to tackle the economic after-effects of the 21-day national lockdown.

Taking to Twitter, Deb in his video message said, "I am asking everyone to start thinking about the first 100 steps the government must take after the lockdown is lifted. We can’t think about what should be done after the lockdown is removed." Coronavirus in J&K: Srinagar Civic Body Replicates China and Turkey, Installs 'Decontamination, Sanitising Tunnel' Outside CD Hospital.

Here's the tweet by Biplab Deb:

আমি সবাইকে বলছি যে লকডাউন উঠার পর রাজ্য সরকারের প্রথম ১০০ টা পদক্ষেপ কি হওয়া প্রয়োজন সেগুলি সি.এম. ডেশবোর্ডে, মুখ্যমন্ত্রী অফিসের মেইলে ইত্যাদিতে পাঠান। অনেকে পাঠাবেন কিন্তু তার মধ্যে মূল ১০০ টা পরামর্শ রাজ্য সরকার গ্রহন করবে। pic.twitter.com/UZiYFganYh — Biplab Kumar Deb (@BjpBiplab) April 2, 2020

Part from asking for suggestions, Biplab Deb gave an analogy of about parents think before choosing a school for their children. He spoke about the teachers and other facilities that people consider before choosing a school for their children. He added, "That’s why you have to suggest what should the first 100 steps that the state government must take… because we have faced losses and pushed back due to the lockdown."

The Tripura CM in his message said that citrizens of the state can send their suggestion to the CM dashboard, email ID of the chief minister’s office and on WhatsApp numbers of government officials. It is to be known that till now, the north eastern state has not reported any COVID-19 case.