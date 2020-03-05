Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan's Comments on Delhi Violence 'Factually Inaccurate, Driven by Political Agenda', Says MEA

File image of Narendra Modi with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (Photo Credits: PTI)

New Delhi, March 5: Days after Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan slammed the attack on Indian Muslims during the Delhi violence, India on Thursday lambasted the Turkish President stating that the comments were factually incorrect and driven by political agenda. The Union External Affairs Ministry had even made strong demarche with Turkish Ambassador in Delhi on March 3, regarding this issue.

Briefing a press conference on Thursday, MEA spokesperson said, "They're factually inaccurate, they're driven by his own political agenda. We don't expect such statements from a Head of State. We made strong demarche with Turkish Ambassador in Delhi on March 3 on this." Erdogan Threatens Europe with 'millions' of Migrants.

Here's the ANI tweet:

Earlier on February 27, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan while condemning the Delhi violence had referred it as "massacres" against Muslims in India. He had said, " India right now has become a country where massacres are widespread. What massacres? Massacres of Muslims. By who? Hindus."

According to the official figures, atleast 46 people have people have been killed in the communal clashes in the national capital on the Citizenship Amendment Act row. In the violence, over 200 people were reportedly injured, while thousands of properties and vehicles were touched.