Uber Suspends Mumbai Driver Who Took Jaipur Poet Bappadittya Sarkar to Cops Over His Conversation on ‘Anti-CAA Protests’

Uber Representational Image (Photo Credits: ANI)

Mumbai, February 9: Cab aggregator Uber on Sunday temporarily suspended one of its drivers from Mumbai for taking Jaipur poet Bappadittya Sarkar to police over his conversation over protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act. The account of the Uber driver, identified as Rohit Singh has been blocked by the cab aggregator until further notice. According to a report by Indian Express, Uber said that keeping in mind the safety of its customers, it has hence restricted the driver’s access to the Uber app while the investigation is underway.

During investigation, the driver had told Police that he got the passenger to cops as he thought Sarkar was anti-national and was talking about dividing the country and could turn out to be a danger for society. On Wednesday, a phone discussion about the anti-CAA protest made Singh take his passenger not to the destination but to the police station. Police informed that the driver told the passenger that he would be taking a detour for withdrawing money from an ATM but instead, he took Sarkar to Santacruz Police Station.

23-year-old Sarkar, a Jaipur-based poet, who was taken to Santacruz police station, is a resident of Rajasthan's Jaipur. He had visiting the metropolis to take part in anti- CAA protest following which he had reach Kurla. After the incident caught attention on social media platforms, the Mumbai Police and Uber India took cognizance of the matter.