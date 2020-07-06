Muzaffarnagar (UP), July 6: A 40-year-old man and his mother were killed after the motorcycle they were travelling on collided with a tree in the neighbouring Shamli district, police said on Monday. Overspeeding Car Rams Into Students, Flings Cyclist in Cherthala, Watch Video (Graphic Content Warning).

According to Kotwali SHO Satpal Singh, the accident occurred on Karnal-Meerut highway near Kabarot village on Sunday evening. The deceased have been identified as Rishipal and Shakuntala (65) and the bodies have been sent for post-mortem, Singh said.