A fire broke out while making sweets in a sweet shop at Khukhandu intersection in the Deoria district of Uttar Pradesh. The video of the incident is doing rounds on social media. The incident resulted in two sweet shops burning down to ashes. It is being reported that the fire originated from a gas cylinder blast, which was being used for cooking. The intensity of the fire led to widespread panic among the locals, who called the fire brigade to control the situation. It can be seen in the video, that people are trying to douse the fire. Uttar Pradesh Fire: Blaze Erupts on Top Floor of Hotel Vrindavan Garden in Mathura, 2 Employees Dead.

Watch Video: Fire in Sweet Shop in Deoria

