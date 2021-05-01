New Delhi, May 1: The Supreme Court today allowed the counting of votes to take place tomorrow for the Uttar Pradesh gram panchayat elections results 2021. A division bench comprising Justices AM Khanwilkar and Hrishikesh Roy allowed the counting of votes to take place tomorrow after the Uttar Pradesh government and the State Election Commission (SEC) gave "solemn assurances" that sufficient precautions will be taken at counting centres in view of the coronavirus pandemic.

The top court was hearing a plea filed by one Sachin Yadav challenging the Allahabad High Court order which allowed the Uttar Pradesh gram panchayat elections 2021 to continue amid COVID-19. Citing a spike in COVID-19 cases in Uttar Pradesh and increasing burden on healthcare facilities, the petitioner had sought for a stay on the Allahabad High Court order which allows the gram panchayat election to continue.

On Friday, the apex court asked the State Election Commission to list precautionary measures for counting of votes. Today, Senior Advocate Aishwarya Bhati, appearing for the State Election Commission, submitted that a Class 1 Officer of the state government will be assigned to monitor each of the 800 counting centres and will be held accountable for the counting centres. Yogi Adityanath Govt To Provide 100 Days Employment to 25 Lakh Families in Uttar Pradesh Under MNREGS.

The SEC told the bench that all counting centres will also be monitored through CCTV cameras and the footages will be preserved. The bench was also informed that victory rallies will not be permitted anywhere in the state following the results of the gram panchayat elections.

It may be recalled that in the first phase of the Uttar Pradesh gram panchayat polls held on April 15, an average polling percentage of 71 was recorded. The second phase of the polls on April 19 also saw over 71 per cent polling. The third phase of the polls on April 26, recorded a polling percentage of 73.5. In the fourth and final phase of polls, held on April 29, 75 percent voter turnout was recorded.

