Bijnor, November 24: A 13-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her cousin in a village here, police said on Friday. The accused has been arrested, they added. The incident took place on Thursday evening when the minor girl had gone out to feed her cattle, ASP (Rural) Ram Araj said.

By the time the family members arrived at the spot on hearing the cries of the girl, the accused had fled, the ASP said.

Based on the complaint by the victim's family, a case was registered against the accused under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the police said. The ASP said the accused man has been arrested.