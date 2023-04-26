Lucknow, April 26: Love leaves no one behind, and it makes people do unexpected things, with twists, of course. One such incident has come to the fore from Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur, wherein a woman ditched her boyfriend only to run away with his father. The woman fell for the father of her lover and decided to leave everything and everyone behind, including her paramour and family.

According to a report published by India Today, the runaway couple were found living in Delhi and were brought back to Uttar Pradesh. Reportedly, the 20-year-old woman often used to visit her boyfriend's house. She met his father there, and both started talking whenever she would come. The duo hit it off and fell for each other. They decided to elope and did so in March last year. The man, identified as Kamlesh, left his 20-year-old son Amit and ran away. Bihar: Woman Falls in Love With 'Nanad', Marries Sister-in-Law After Dumping Husband in Samastipur!

However, the family members of the girl filed a kidnapping complaint against Kamlesh. Acting on the complaint, police launched a probe into the incident. After a year-long search, the cops traced the couple in Delhi. A team of police went to the national capital to get them. The team brought the couple back to Kanpur on Tuesday and took Kamlesh into custody. The woman was sent for a medical examination today. A further investigation has been launched. Vadodara Shocker: Eight Years After Marriage, Wife Learns Her Husband Was Earlier Woman, Lodges Complaint of Cheating and Unnatural Sex.

In another incident, a woman in Bihar dumped her husband to marry his younger sister. The couple fell in love and decided to live as husband and wife. The 32-year-old woman started wearing male clothing and cut her hair to appear like a man to give the girl a feeling of "husband".

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 26, 2023 04:36 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).