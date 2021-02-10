Uttarakhand, February 10: In the Uttarakhand glacier burst that happened on Sunday, 32 bodies have been recovered and 206 persons are missing, according to the state government. A team ITBP, NDRF, SDRF and other agencies continue to conduct rescue operation inside Tapovan tunnel, Uttarakhand on the third day.

ITBP informed that the tunnel is still approachable up to about 120 meters; more slush and water coming from inside the tunnel making the way ahead difficult. According to reports, around 25-35 people continue to be stuck inside the Tapovan tunnel. Uttarakhand Glacier Burst: Here Are Facts About Nanda Devi Glacier in Chamoli District.

ITBP, NDRF & SDRF Continue to Conduct Rescue operation inside Tapovan Tunnel:

#WATCH A team ITBP, NDRF, SDRF & other agencies continue to conduct rescue operation inside Tapovan tunnel, Uttarakhand on the third day. A meeting of all agencies incl senior officials of ITBP, NDRF, Army & local administration called today to decide further course of action pic.twitter.com/Q5oQYm38v6 — ANI (@ANI) February 10, 2021

Aparna Kumar, DIG Sector HQ, ITBP, Chamoli said, "The challenge we are facing is that debris and slush are coming out from the tunnel. Machines to continue to work inside the tunnel. We need to progress carefully as water with high pressure might come from inside the tunnel."

